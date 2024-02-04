Dua Lipa Debuts New Song, Gets Standing Ovation At 2024 Grammys

Lipa continued her performance by strutting up to the main stage and launching into her latest hit, "Houdini." After singing through two verses and the chorus, Lipa recreated the music video's impressive dance break before stepping further back onto a mirrored platform and laid on her back to pose for the aerial cameras.

As the song came to an end, Lipa hopped off the platform, landing on her knees and sliding a distance to stop right in front of the camera. Lipa and her team clearly put a lot of thought into the performance and it paid off. The dynamic performance earned Dua a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd and the night's host Trevor Noah joked, "I'll never look at scaffolding the same," after singing her praises.

Fans will soon be able to hear "Training Season" in its entirety as Lipa recently confirmed the song will drop on February 15th.

Keep track of the 2024 Grammy winners here and see what they wrote on the red carpet here.