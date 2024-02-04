Dua Lipa Debuts New Song, Gets Standing Ovation At 2024 Grammys
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 5, 2024
Dua Lipa kicked off the 2024 Grammy Awards with a special surprise. While everyone assumed the pop star would be performing her latest single "Houdini," Lipa switched things up and debuted her forthcoming single "Training Season."
As the very first performance on Sunday night (February 4th), Lipa started off in the middle of the star-studded crowd inside a cubic piece of scaffolding. As she sang the lyrics to her catchy new single, showing off her figure in a sheer bodysuit with a leather corset-like top, Lipa effortlessly hung onto the scaffolding while her dancers lifted it into the air and moved it around.
Lipa continued her performance by strutting up to the main stage and launching into her latest hit, "Houdini." After singing through two verses and the chorus, Lipa recreated the music video's impressive dance break before stepping further back onto a mirrored platform and laid on her back to pose for the aerial cameras.
As the song came to an end, Lipa hopped off the platform, landing on her knees and sliding a distance to stop right in front of the camera. Lipa and her team clearly put a lot of thought into the performance and it paid off. The dynamic performance earned Dua a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd and the night's host Trevor Noah joked, "I'll never look at scaffolding the same," after singing her praises.
Fans will soon be able to hear "Training Season" in its entirety as Lipa recently confirmed the song will drop on February 15th.
Keep track of the 2024 Grammy winners here and see what they wrote on the red carpet here.