Dua Lipa Shares Snippet Of Upcoming Single 'Training Season'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 26, 2024
As usual, the fans were right! Shortly after guessing the title of Dua Lipa's next single was "Training Season," the pop star confirmed and announced its release date. On Thursday, January 25th, Dua Lipa revealed that the second single from her forthcoming third album will be released on February 15th.
Fans can hear a snippet of "Training Season," which Dua teased on her social media accounts amid the announcement, as an audio on TikTok and Instagram. This will be the singer's follow-up to her first single of this new era, "Houdini."
The pop star has yet to announce the title and release date of her highly anticipated album. However, she'll be hitting the 2024 Grammys stage on February 4th, so hopefully we'll have more information following the performance.
@dualipaofficial
TRAINING SEASON 15 FEBRUARY 11PM GMT PRE-ORDER NOW LINK IN BIO♬ Training Season - Dua Lipa
Here's what Dua Lipa has to say on the meaning of "Training Season" in a press release: “I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline and Tobias asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,’ and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there.”
“And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people…men specifically in this case, how to date you right; it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience. I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered. And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in having someone where you are and someone to grow with.”