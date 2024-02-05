Missouri Eatery Named The 'Most Famous Restaurant' In The State

Have you ever wondered what the most famous restaurant is in your state? Each state may have the popular choices that diners may enjoy, but what is the one spot that people visit just to say they have been there, the establishment that even celebrities seem to flock to.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider — basing its picks on culinary awards, appearances in movies and television, and celebrity sightings — the most famous restaurant in all of Missouri is Gates Bar-B-Q in Kansas City. Not only does this popular eatery serve delicious food, it has even been featured in the national spotlight as being one of the best barbecue restaurants in the U.S. Gates Bar-B-Q has several locations around Kansas City. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

This is what Business Insider had to say about Missouri's most famous restaurant:

"Gates Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, Missouri, opened in 1946 and specializes in pork ribs, barbecue sandwiches, and sides. The joint's tomato-based secret sauce also helped make the restaurant an institution in Kansas City. The Travel Channel has featured the restaurant as one of the best barbecue joints in the country, and the restaurant now has a line of seasonings and barbecue sauces."

To read up on more of the most famous restaurants in the country, check out the full list at businessinsider.com.