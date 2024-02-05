North Carolina Man Scores Late Birthday Present With Massive Jackpot Win

A man in North Carolina got a memorable belated birthday present in the form of a massive six-figure jackpot win.

Rabah Samara, of Raleigh, recently purchased a 50X The Cash Fast Play lottery ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo's on Western Boulevard and ended up hitting the jackpot, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Because he selected the $10 ticket option, he was able to receive the full amount of the jackpot, which at the time totaled $321,223. The win came at the perfect time, too, given that Samara had celebrated his birthday the day prior.

"Considering yesterday was my birthday, this is a great birthday gift for me," he told lottery officials on Friday (February 2).

At first, Samara didn't realize that he won the jackpot, recalling to lottery officials that it took a second glance to see that he won big.

"I didn't notice anything the first time I checked it but the second time I said 'Oh jeez, it's the jackpot,'" he said.

Samara claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday, taking home a total of $229,667 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. According to lottery officials, he plans to use some of his newfound winnings to pay bills as well as set some aside "for a rainy day," allowing him to "sleep better" knowing he has some funds set aside.

"Now I can sleep better at night," he said. "I'm just happy."