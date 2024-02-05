One Massachusetts Spot Named Among 'Most Beautiful Coastal Towns' In The US

Have you already started planning your Summer vacation? If your trip is still in the works, you might want to consider shifting your plans towards the most beautiful coastal towns in the United States.

According to a list compiled by The Travel, the most beautiful coastal town in Massachusetts is Edgartown (ranking 6th on the list). The Travel recommends that first-time visitors check out the Edgartown Harbor Lighthouse, Old Whaling Church, Vincent House Museum, and more. Other beach towns on the list include Bar Harbor, Maine, Montauk, New York, Sanibel Island, Florida, to name a few.

Here's what The Travel had to say about the most beautiful coastal town in America:

"Edgartown is brimming with fascinating history, and tourists will enjoy exploring some of its most iconic landmarks and lighthouses during their visit. It is also home to plenty of natural attractions, beaches, and delicious restaurants. Located on the eastern side of the gorgeous island of Martha’s Vineyard, it is one of the most magnificent villages in New England and offers an incredible blend of ancient world charm and modern amenities. This explains why it is a favorite spot among both locals and travelers alike."

For a continued list of the most beautiful coastal towns across the country visit thetravel.com.