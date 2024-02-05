The Best State Park In Washington

Americans craving an outdoor getaway can take a trip to several government-funded parks in their state. While national parks tend to attract thousands, if not millions, of visitors every year, they're not the only places worth visiting. Many cities and small towns are nestled near state parks, which offer plenty of unique environments, scenic views, and engaging activities.

That's why Travel + Leisure decided to put the spotlight on state parks by revealing the best ones in every state. Deception Pass State Park was declared the best one in Washington!

"Located along the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail between Whidbey and Fidalgo islands is Deception Pass State Park, a beautiful seaside gem with coves, cliffs, and a towering bridge," writers remarked about the location.

Visitors can also look forward to fishing, camping, kayaking, wildlife viewing, biking, winding hiking trails, boating, and exploring both beaches and forests. There's also a preserve on Kiket Island where guests can experience jaw-dropping views as well as rare environments.