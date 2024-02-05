Beloved Mountain Town Named Colorado's 'Most Romantic Weekend Getaway'

There's nothing like some alone time with that special someone. Many couples take a trip to grow closer, spice up the romance, or simply have a great time without worrying about others. While there are an endless amount of choices, certain places are amazing for an intimate party of two. These romantic destinations tend to have plenty of activities, swoon-worthy settings, and a good amount of cozy accommodations and restaurants to set the mood perfectly.

That's why Thrillist revealed the best romantic getaway in each state. When it comes to Colorado, writers say Steamboat Springs is the best weekend getaway for a pair of lovebirds. Here's why they picked this beloved location:

"…The town in Yampa Valley continues to expand and will soon be the state’s second-largest ski area after Vail. For skiers, you’ve got six peaks to choose from, and the good news, beginners, is that a good chunk of the 3,000-ish acres is greens and blues. If you’re more in it for the après, the scene here is laid-back, to say the least. After a day on the slopes or soaking in the namesake hot springs at Strawberry Park, stay warm in the heated bar Slopeside, which you can literally ski right down to. Then, head into town to the more elevated Primrose, where you can indulge in jet-fresh oysters or foie gras tourchon. There’s plenty to keep you entertained on the small Main Street strip here, but if the snow is really coming down and you’d rather cozy up by the fireplace or in the hot tub, call it a night in one of the many chalets looking out to the peaks."