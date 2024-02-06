Dairy Products Recalled In Florida Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

A California-based company is recalling several dairy products sold in Florida after federal officials warned they may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria. Rizo-López Foods, Inc. (RLF) has voluntarily recalled various foods over possible listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled products include cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

Healthy individuals infected with listeria may suffer various symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, officials state. Listeria could trigger serious or fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Pregnant people infected with listeria could experience miscarriage or stillbirth, the FDA added.

Officials said these affected foods were distributed and sold at nationwide retailers including, but not limited to, El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets.

The FDA urges consumers to throw these foods out immediately. Anyone with questions or concerns may contact RLF at 1-833-296-2233.