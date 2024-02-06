Georgia City Crowned One Of The Best Riverfront Towns To Visit In America

You don't have to travel to the coast to enjoy some time in beautiful towns along the water. With millions of miles of rivers around the country, there are plenty of opportunities to explore cities nestled up among the flowing streams, offering both exciting and peaceful visits paired with beautiful views.

Explore.com compiled a list of the best riverfront towns in America that are worth visiting, from bustling hubs like New Orleans to low-key but beautiful spots like Augusta, Kentucky. One Georgia city even managed to find a spot on the list: Savannah.

According to the site, this historic town has a storied past. The buildings stretching along the Riverfront housed cotton warehouses centuries ago — Savannah once exported more cotton than any other city — but now they are home to some of the city's most popular restaurants, bars and businesses.

Here's what the site had to say about Savannah:

"If you walk down Savannah's Riverfront and cobblestoned River Street, which lines the Savannah River, you're literally walking past history. [...] Although there's far too much to see and do on River Street in a single visit, make sure you stop at Fiddler's Crab House for lunch or dinner, which is located inside a former cotton warehouse dating back to the 1850s. Or, for more casual comfort eats, head to Spanky's, where the first chicken finger was born. But make sure you finish off your meal at River Street Sweets, which has been named the city's best candy store countless times — the pecan pralines are its specialty. To pick up other souvenirs besides sweets, the River Street Market Place is a must-visit. Located inside a re-imagined circa-1800s market, it is full of artisans selling homemade items like beef jerky, handcrafted jewelry, hot sauce, signage, wind spinners, and more."

Check out explore.com to read up on the best riverfront towns to visit around the country. You can also see our previous coverage of the Georgia towns named among the South's best river towns to retire.