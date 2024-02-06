Kadarius Toney Denies AFC Championship Game Rant Was Directed At Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney denied that a profanity-filled rant about his injury status shared during the AFC Championship Game was directed at the team.

Toney, 25, who said he'd be healthy to play against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, claimed his rant in which said "I'm not hurt" while ruled out of the AFC title game was actually directed at fans of his original NFL team, the New York Giants, rather than the Chiefs' organization.

"I never attacked the Chiefs, never said anything about the Chiefs," Toney said during Super Bowl LVIIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on Monday (February 5) via NFL Network. "Who I was referring to was the Giants fans and the people in my comments, my comment box, not even on my live recording, so you wouldn't even know they were there. But I was referring to them, which I shouldn't have. I just wanted to go out there. I just wanted to get my message across as far as my injury, but I shouldn't have did that at the end of the day. I'm a man and I can accept my mistakes just like I accept my wins. I'm just moving past that right now. We're trying to go out and trying to win [the Super Bowl]."