Kadarius Toney Denies AFC Championship Game Rant Was Directed At Chiefs
By Jason Hall
February 6, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney denied that a profanity-filled rant about his injury status shared during the AFC Championship Game was directed at the team.
Toney, 25, who said he'd be healthy to play against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, claimed his rant in which said "I'm not hurt" while ruled out of the AFC title game was actually directed at fans of his original NFL team, the New York Giants, rather than the Chiefs' organization.
"I never attacked the Chiefs, never said anything about the Chiefs," Toney said during Super Bowl LVIIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on Monday (February 5) via NFL Network. "Who I was referring to was the Giants fans and the people in my comments, my comment box, not even on my live recording, so you wouldn't even know they were there. But I was referring to them, which I shouldn't have. I just wanted to go out there. I just wanted to get my message across as far as my injury, but I shouldn't have did that at the end of the day. I'm a man and I can accept my mistakes just like I accept my wins. I'm just moving past that right now. We're trying to go out and trying to win [the Super Bowl]."
In an interview with Michael Robinson, Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney explains his bizarre Instagram Live video, which went up on the day of the AFC Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/vuLvDpujnm— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2024
Toney was ruled inactive due to a hip injury and personal reasons for the birth of his daughter and went on an expletive-laden rant during an Instagram Live on the day of the AFC Championship Game.
“I’m not hurt”— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 28, 2024
Kadarius Toney said the Chiefs are lying about his injuriespic.twitter.com/5e4QC3RaF0
“Y’all reading all this cap-a** s**? You didn’t believe it, I don’t give a f***,” Toney said. “Ain’t never been a n**** to do all that but man, that s*** cap.
“I’m not hurt. None of that s***. Save that s***. S*** my d*** too. I’m not hurt. None of that. It goes from hip to ankle to this to that.”
Toney hasn't played since the Chiefs' Week 15 win against the New England Patriots when he bobbled a pass that led to an interception, the latest of his yearlong struggles, which also included standing offsides during a would-be touchdown during a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.
Toney was acquired by the Chiefs in a trade with the Giants in October 2022. The former Florida standout was selected by the Giants at No. 20 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft but has failed to live up to his first-round expectations through his first three seasons.