Mariah Carey To Celebrate 'The Emancipation Of Mimi' With New Residency

Mariah Carey is celebrating the 19th anniversary of her 2005 album The Emancipation of Mimi with a special announcement. On Tuesday, February 6th, the star revealed that she'll be returning to Las Vegas for a limited residency called "The Celebration of Mimi."

"Vegas, I’m coming back to town with a new show!! 🎉🦋 ‘The Celebration of Mimi’ Live in Las Vegas, this April 12-27 at Dolby Live at Park MGM!" Carey wrote in the caption of the announcement post. She also shared a poster for the residence which includes Carey's iconic pose from The Emancipation of Mimi's cover art.

Tickets for Mariah's eight-night residency go on sale to the general public this Saturday, February 10th, at 10:00 A.M. PT. Head to ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas for tickets and more information. However, there are several presales starting tomorrow, Wednesday, February 7th, at 10:00 A.M. PT. See more information here.