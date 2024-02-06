Mariah Carey To Celebrate 'The Emancipation Of Mimi' With New Residency
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 6, 2024
Mariah Carey is celebrating the 19th anniversary of her 2005 album The Emancipation of Mimi with a special announcement. On Tuesday, February 6th, the star revealed that she'll be returning to Las Vegas for a limited residency called "The Celebration of Mimi."
"Vegas, I’m coming back to town with a new show!! 🎉🦋 ‘The Celebration of Mimi’ Live in Las Vegas, this April 12-27 at Dolby Live at Park MGM!" Carey wrote in the caption of the announcement post. She also shared a poster for the residence which includes Carey's iconic pose from The Emancipation of Mimi's cover art.
Tickets for Mariah's eight-night residency go on sale to the general public this Saturday, February 10th, at 10:00 A.M. PT. Head to ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas for tickets and more information. However, there are several presales starting tomorrow, Wednesday, February 7th, at 10:00 A.M. PT. See more information here.
"The Celebration of Mimi" will be Carey's first Las Vegas residency since 2018-2020's "The Butterfly Returns" and 2015-2017's "#1 to Infinity," both at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Check out Mariah Carey's 2024 Vegas residency dates below:
- 04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
- 04/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
- 04/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
- 04/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
- 04/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
- 04/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
- 04/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
- 04/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM