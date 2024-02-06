Massachusetts Restaurant Named The 'One Place You Must Eat' In The State

Have you ever ordered a meal at the "one place you must eat" in Massachusetts?

According LoveFood, there is one eatery in each state known for being the best around. Whether it be the quality of the food, interesting menu items, or a unique atmosphere, something about this place keeps customers raving at such a rate, that it is now a must try spot! If you've been searching for your next one-of-a-kind dining experience, look no further than this amazing restaurant.

Per the list, the one restaurant you must try in Massachusetts is the Mei Mei Dumpling Factory located in Boston. LoveFood praised this restaurant for providing a unique experience to guests, and even better cuisine.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the one must-try restaurant in the entire state:

"Boston's well-loved dumpling restaurant Mei Mei Dumpling Factory and Cafe turned to the food scene at the beginning of 2023 after becoming online only and hosting 'how to make your own dumplings' on Zoom during the pandemic. Owner Irene Li, who won a James Beard Award in 2022, continues to serve up creative – and delicious – dumplings with fillings such as the signature lemongrass and pasture-raised pork. The spot also hosts classes and offers a takeout service where you can finish making your dumplings at home."

For a continued list of the one place you must each in each state visit lovefood.com.