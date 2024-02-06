Missouri Eatery Named Among America's 'Best Old-School Italian Restaurants'

You don't have to hop on a plane and jet away halfway across the world to sample incredible Italian food. America is filled with restaurants that have stood the test of time to dish out delicious and authentic Italian cuisine, including here in Missouri.

According to a list of the "25 best old-school Italian restaurants" compiled by 24/7 Tempo, one eatery in Missouri serves some must-try Italian cuisine that is sure to please any foodie. Located in St. Louis' Italian neighborhood, Charlie Gitto's on the Hill has been plating up tasty dishes, including fresh pasta handmade daily, since first opening its doors over 40 years ago.

Charlie Gitto's on the Hill is located at 5226 Shaw Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"'The Hill' is the city's Italian neighborhood. Charlie Gitto Jr. opened this place in 1981, on the site formerly occupied by a restaurant called Alfredos, where his father had been maître d'hôtel. Alfredo's was famous because it was reportedly there, in 1947, that a chef accidentally invented the most famous St. Louis contribution to the Italian-American culinary canon: toasted (actually fried) ravioli. That specialty leads off the menu at Charlie Gitto's, followed by such choices as eggplant parmigiano, rigatoni with sausage or chicken, ricotta-stuffed manicotti, and a bone-in veal parmigiano."

