Murder-For-Hire Equestrian Tatyana Remley Is Unrecognizable In New Mugshot
By Jason Hall
February 6, 2024
Tatyana Remley, the equestrian who pleaded guilty in a $2 million murder-for-hire plot targeting her estranged husband, looks unrecognizable in her first California Department of Corrections prison mugshot obtained by the New York Post.
Remley, 43, who had previously sported blonde hair and wore revealing outfits in photoshoots, was shown captured in the Chowchilla, California, mugshot photo on January 17 after pleading guilty to attempting to hire a hitman in a plot against Mark Remley.
Tatyana was charged with solicitation of murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place on August 2. Mark reportedly discovered that his wife offered a mutual friend $2 million to kill him and went to police himself, which launched a sting operation, according to San Diego County Sheriff officials.
Glamorous murder-for-hire equestrian Tatyana Remley unrecognizable in prison mugshot https://t.co/W69XVXEcrl pic.twitter.com/leRA9SmzuP— New York Post (@nypost) February 6, 2024
Tatyana had previously asked a judge to order her husband to pay $15,000 monthly in spousal support after filing for divorce on July 11, claiming she "came out of hiding" from her husband and returned to their home days prior when the house suddenly caught fire and "almost burned down." The Remleys, who were married for 12 years, initially made headlines for their multi-mullion dollar equestrian show 'Valitar' suddenly closing in 2012, with performers and crew members demanding unmet payments.
Mark reportedly filed for bankruptcy in December 2012, but the couple continued to live a lavish lifestyle, which included occasionally spending up to $30,000 in one night, until their separation in May. Tatyana had previously claimed that Mark allowed one of his friends to rape her and threatened to kill her "Godfather-style" style, as well as testifying that her estranged husband's friends stole more than $250,000 worth of property from their estate, which included her personal handbags, shoes and exotic animals, prior to her guilty plea.