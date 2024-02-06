Murder-For-Hire Equestrian Tatyana Remley Is Unrecognizable In New Mugshot

Tatyana Remley, the equestrian who pleaded guilty in a $2 million murder-for-hire plot targeting her estranged husband, looks unrecognizable in her first California Department of Corrections prison mugshot obtained by the New York Post.

Remley, 43, who had previously sported blonde hair and wore revealing outfits in photoshoots, was shown captured in the Chowchilla, California, mugshot photo on January 17 after pleading guilty to attempting to hire a hitman in a plot against Mark Remley.

Tatyana was charged with solicitation of murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place on August 2. Mark reportedly discovered that his wife offered a mutual friend $2 million to kill him and went to police himself, which launched a sting operation, according to San Diego County Sheriff officials.