Ruling Made In Criminal Case Against WWE Superstar Liv Morgan

The criminal case against WWE superstar Liv Morgan has officially been closed, PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported on Tuesday (February 6).

Morgan, 29, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, was arrested for possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid in Sumter County, Florida, and released on a $3,000 bond in December. The possession of drugs charge was dropped in January, with an assistant state attorney telling the National Desk that there was no way of proving the case.

“In order to prove the charge possession of THC, the State is required to prove that the THC came from synthetic sources and was not derived from plant sources," the assistant state attorney said. “No labs in the State of Florida perform such tests, so we remanded it to county court as Possession of Cannabis.”

Morgan was pulled over after her yellow Jeep "could not remain in the lane it was traveling" in on December 14, according to a Sumter County Sheriff's Office sergeant. The wrestler was due to appear in court on February 20 prior to the report on Tuesday.

Morgan recently made her surprise return to WWE television during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match last month following a six-month hiatus. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion suffered a shoulder injury in July.