Acclaimed Restaurant Serves The 'Most Perfect Pizza' In Florida

Nothing can top the long-lasting charm of pizza. The satisfying bite of bread, sauce, and cheese plus the many yummy toppings can make for a simple yet delectable eating experience. That's also not including all the various modifications, like square pizza slices, stuffed cheese crust, and regional specialties such as the Chicago deep dish. Pizza also has the benefit of convenience, too, as diners can enjoy the dish inside a trendy restaurant or in the comfort of their own home.

LoveFood updated a mouthwatering list for the die-hard pizza lovers out there. The website revealed the best place to grab the "most perfect" pizza in each state.

According to the roundup, Florida's best pizza place is CRUST! Here's why this acclaimed restaurant is getting the spotlight:

"This swanky pizza restaurant, located in a former 1950s Art Deco home on Miami River, has gained press attention for being one of the best in the US. Loved for its amazing waterside views and lively patio, this spot serves a truffled pizza (with fresh tomato, arugula, Parmesan, lemon juice, and truffle oil) that's not to be missed. Other menu highlights include the meatball pizza, buttery garlic rolls, and the huge chicken Parm served on homemade pasta."