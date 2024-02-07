Incubus Reveal Which Album They Will Perform During Their Upcoming Tour

Incubus recently announced that they will be performing every single song from a very special early 2000's album during each show of their highly-anticipated U.S. tour. According to Consequence of Sound, the "Drive" standouts are set to embark on a 10-date tour this summer with special guests Coheed and Cambria, kicking off in Detroit, Michigan on August 23rd.

During each show, the band will perform 2001's Morning View in its entirety...but with a twist.

To build excitement for the upcoming tour, Incubus are gifting the world a re-recorded version of their fourth studio album, Morning View, newly titled: Morning View XXIII. The re-recorded album is slated for release on May 10th. "Nice to Know You," "Just a Phase," and "Circles," were just a few of many tracks released in 2001 as part of the original Morning View. The icons shared a lengthy message with fans on social media, revealing why, out of all their albums, that they chose to re-record this one.