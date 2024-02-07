Incubus Reveal Which Album They Will Perform During Their Upcoming Tour
By Logan DeLoye
February 7, 2024
Incubus recently announced that they will be performing every single song from a very special early 2000's album during each show of their highly-anticipated U.S. tour. According to Consequence of Sound, the "Drive" standouts are set to embark on a 10-date tour this summer with special guests Coheed and Cambria, kicking off in Detroit, Michigan on August 23rd.
During each show, the band will perform 2001's Morning View in its entirety...but with a twist.
To build excitement for the upcoming tour, Incubus are gifting the world a re-recorded version of their fourth studio album, Morning View, newly titled: Morning View XXIII. The re-recorded album is slated for release on May 10th. "Nice to Know You," "Just a Phase," and "Circles," were just a few of many tracks released in 2001 as part of the original Morning View. The icons shared a lengthy message with fans on social media, revealing why, out of all their albums, that they chose to re-record this one.
Incubus gave fans a taste of the magic scheduled for this summer with a special performance of Morning View during Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl in October 2023. It was there that the band decided that they needed to perform the album on the road.
Tour dates include Detroit, Michigan, Chicago, Illinois, Austin, Texas, Dallas, Texas, Tampa, Florida, Denver, Colorado, Boston, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New York, New York, and last but not least, San Francisco, California.
Pre-sale tickets are available now through the artists' website. Consequence of Sound mentioned that there will be a Live Nation pre-sale on Wednesday, February 7th, with general tickets available on Friday, February 9th. Fans can look forward to Incubus' set during Beachlife festival at Renondo Beach on May 4th.