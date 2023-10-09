Lizzo's 'Childhood Dreams Come True' After Rocking Out With Incubus Onstage

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo surprised fans at a recent Incubus concert! During their concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, October 6th, the pop star came out and played the flute for a performance of their 2001 song "Aqueous Transmission," which prominently features the instrument.

Following the performance, Lizzo took to Instagram to share footage of the show and share a heartfelt message about the experience. "Those who know me… KNOW. This is BEYOND a dream and FULL CIRCLE. I saw @incubusofficial perform 20 years ago at @woodlandspavilion for morning view (I’ve been a fan since S.C.I.E.N.C.E) and now to be at @hollywoodbowl performing Aqueous Transmission with @sashabefluting — I WAS A PUDDLE ON THE FLOOR— thank you INCUBUS for everything but also for inviting me on stage and making my childhood dreams come true."

Lizzo later shared another post showing photos of her and her friends enjoying the concert as well as a video of her posing for pictures alongside current members of the band including lead singer Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger, Chris Kilmore, Jose Pasillas, and Nicole Row. "IM NOT OVER IT," Lizzo wrote in the caption. Incubus' official Instagram account shared their own post after the concert writing, "Thank you @lizzobeeating for joining us at the Bowl. Was an honor to@share the stage with you."

LIZZO Incubus
