Lizzo's 'Childhood Dreams Come True' After Rocking Out With Incubus Onstage

Lizzo surprised fans at a recent Incubus concert! During their concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, October 6th, the pop star came out and played the flute for a performance of their 2001 song "Aqueous Transmission," which prominently features the instrument.



Following the performance, Lizzo took to Instagram to share footage of the show and share a heartfelt message about the experience. "Those who know me… KNOW. This is BEYOND a dream and FULL CIRCLE. I saw @incubusofficial perform 20 years ago at @woodlandspavilion for morning view (I’ve been a fan since S.C.I.E.N.C.E) and now to be at @hollywoodbowl performing Aqueous Transmission with @sashabefluting — I WAS A PUDDLE ON THE FLOOR— thank you INCUBUS for everything but also for inviting me on stage and making my childhood dreams come true."