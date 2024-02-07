Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & North West Star In 'Talking/Once Again' Video

The song comes straight off Ye and Ty's VULTURES Vol. 1 album. The first volume of their joint album is scheduled to drop this Friday. It serves as the first of three volumes they plan to unleash. Volume two is set to arrive next month followed by the final installment, which drops in April.



Their new video comes shortly after Ye provided an update on his forthcoming event for his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign. The massive listening session is slated to go down at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday night ahead of the album's scheduled release. Although he sold out the venue in less than seven minutes, Ye said he's having trouble booking other locations.



"[United Center] is the only arena that I had access to in the past year," Ye said into the camera. "When I call people say there's no avails for me, and you know why that is. If there's anybody out there that can help with this, please do."



He didn't exactly spell it out, but West seemed to allege that venues weren't booking him due to the antisemitic outbursts he made in the past. Following all the backlash he received in the past year, Ye recently put out an apology to the Jewish community for everything he said and did that hurt them. He's also planning to release a 40-minute video ahead of his new album, in which he's set to expand on that apology. Despite his efforts to make amends, it looks like there are still people out there who are working against him.

