Married Teacher Admits To Sneaking Into Student's Home For Sex

A married former Virginia teacher admitted to sneaking into the home of a 14-year-old student to have sex with him.

Megan Pauline Jordan, 25, who had previously worked at Hungary Creek Middle School, pleaded guilty to four counts of carnal knowledge and one count of indecent liberties of a minor, all felonies, in relation to her sexual relationship with a student that took place during a calendar school year.

“During the 2022-23 school year, Ms. Jordan was having sexual relations with her 14-year-old student,” Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor announced Tuesday (February 6) via the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“On several occasions, Ms. Jordan would go to the victim’s house and have sexual intercourse with the student. Her DNA was recovered from his bed linens,” Taylor added.

Jordan was arrested in June 2023 and initially faced five counts of carnal knowledge of a minor and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor in relation to the incident. The former teacher is currently being held without bond and faces up to 50 years in prison with her sentencing scheduled for May 20, Taylor confirmed.

A person claiming to have been one of Jordan's students said he "knew there was something was wrong with her and the student's relationship" in a post shared on social media, according to the New York Post.

"The student wouldn’t do any of the work and she wouldn’t bat an eye,” the user wrote.

“I noticed subtle flirting and teasing, the tension between them was insane. She deserves a life sentence for grooming this poor kid,” he added.