Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Absolute 'Best Pizza' In The Entire State

Few things satisfy the soul more than a greasy, perfectly crisp pepperoni pizza with a side of garlic knots. For some, it's all about the toppings. For others, a good pie review revolves around the crust. But why choose when this Minnesota staple gets everything right?

America: a nation divided by two types of pizza lovers.

One that desires the crust to deliver a crunch with each bite, and the other that prefers their pizza more soupy than sliced. And it doesn't end there. The debate continues between those who prefer triangle slices over square slices and vice versa.

The question is, where does your allegiance lie?

Do you morals align more with thin-crust, square, or a stuffed-crust deep-dish triangle (or perhaps another combination)? At the end of the day, it's just a blessing to have options. While many restaurants offer delicious pizza to hungry customers day in and day out, only one serves the best pizza in town!

According to an updated list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza in Minnesota is served at Young Joni in Minneapolis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about why this particular pizza stands out from all the rest:

"Young Joni is a hip restaurant from James Beard Award–winning chef Ann Kim, with a menu of signature wood-fired pizzas showcasing innovative flavors. One of the most popular is the Korean BBQ, with beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallions, arugula, and sesame soy chili vinaigrette. Another favorite is the Basque (pictured), with chorizo, mozzarella, goats' cheese, piquillo peppers, red onions, olives, and preserved lemon. There's a hidden back bar that's accessed via an alleyway at the side of the restaurant; when the red light is on, the bar is open."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best pizzas across the country, visit lovefood.com.