Minnesota Restaurant Named The 'One Place You Must Eat' In The State

Have you ever ordered a meal at the "one place you must eat" in Minnesota?

According LoveFood, there is one eatery in each state known for being the best around. Whether it be the quality of the food, interesting menu items, or a unique atmosphere, something about this place keeps customers raving at such a rate, that it is now a must try spot! If you've been searching for your next one-of-a-kind dining experience, look no further than this amazing restaurant.

Per the list, the one restaurant you must try in Minnesota is Spoon and Stable located in Minneapolis. LoveFood praised this restaurant for providing a unique experience to guests, and even better cuisine.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the one must-try restaurant in the entire state:

"Renowned chef Gavin Kaysen's Spoon and Stable restaurant has a roster of awards under its belt, including a James Beard Award for Best Chef in 2018. Set in a carriage house dating back to 1906, the chic restaurant has a menu based on Midwest seasonality and inspired by French cuisine. It features dishes such as halibut with squid ink brioche and pork chop with a tamarind glaze."

For a continued list of the one place you must each in each state visit lovefood.com.