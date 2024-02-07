Sia Reveals 'Reasonable Woman' Tracklist With Some Legendary Features

Sia has some 'Big Album News!" After announcing a new album in 2023 without a release date, the pop giant has finally revealed when fans can expect to hear it. This week, Sia took to social media to announce that her new album Reasonable Woman will be available on Friday, May 3rd.

She also released the tracklist which features some legendary artists, including Kylie Minogue on the song "Dance Alone," which Sia shared with fans to hold them over until May. Minogue took home Best Pop Dance Recording at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4th, for her beloved hit, "Padam Padam."