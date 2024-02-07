Sia Reveals 'Reasonable Woman' Tracklist With Some Legendary Features
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 7, 2024
Sia has some 'Big Album News!" After announcing a new album in 2023 without a release date, the pop giant has finally revealed when fans can expect to hear it. This week, Sia took to social media to announce that her new album Reasonable Woman will be available on Friday, May 3rd.
She also released the tracklist which features some legendary artists, including Kylie Minogue on the song "Dance Alone," which Sia shared with fans to hold them over until May. Minogue took home Best Pop Dance Recording at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4th, for her beloved hit, "Padam Padam."
Other features include Labrinth, Tierra Whack, Kaliii, Jimmy Jolliff, and Paris Hilton. The most legendary feature on the new album is without a doubt Chaka Khan who will be featured on the song "Immortal Queen" with another mystery artist.
Check out the full Reasonable Woman soundtrack below:
- Little Wing
- Immortal Queen (featuring @chakakhan and ???)
- Dance Alone (Sia and @kylieminogue)
- I Had A Heart
- Gimme Love
- Nowhere To Be
- Towards The Sun
- Incredible (featuring @labrinth)
- Champion (featuring @tierrawhack, @kaliii, and @mrjimmyjimmy)
- I Forgive You
- Wanna Be Known
- One Night
- Fame Won’t Love You (with @parishilton)
- Go On
- Rock And Balloon
Reasonable Woman marks Sia's first solo pop album since 2016's This Is Acting, which featured songs she wrote for other artists that were never released. The singles from the LP included "Cheap Thrils," "The Greatest," and "Unstoppable." Sia then returned with a holiday-themed album Everyday Is Christmas in 2017 and in 2021 she released the soundtrack album for her directorial debut Music.