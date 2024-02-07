South Carolina Restaurant Serves 'The Most Perfect Pizza' In The State

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? Fortunately for hungry pizza lovers in South Carolina, there are plenty of incredible restaurants to choose from to find your perfect slice — but where you can you find the absolute best?

Based on reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the spot in each state serving up "the most perfect pizza," from "takeout joints and hold-in-the-wall spots to restaurants, diners and cafés."

So where can you find the best pizza in all of South Carolina?

EVO Pizzeria

Located in North Charleston, EVO Pizzeria uses local ingredients to craft its delicious wood-fired pizza, including its Neapolitan-inspired pies like the Pancetta & Brussels, Pistachio Pesto, Chorizo & Potato, and Pork Trifecta. EVO Pizzeria is located at 1075 E. Montague Avenue.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"What customers love about EVO Pizzeria is how you can customize your wood-fired pizza. There's a menu filled with tempting options, which also includes regularly changing specials, but you can also design your own pie by choosing a base (options include red sauce, basil pesto, and tomato garlic cream) and toppings (including speck ham, roasted oyster mushrooms, and house ricotta). You can also choose to add dips like blue cheese or garlic aioli for extra sauciness."

