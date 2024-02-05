South Carolina City Among The 20 Best Places To Get Married In The U.S.

Planning a wedding can be a very stressful event. So many decisions go into designing the ideal day, from picking out the perfect dress and venue to hiring the best caterer and florist, that it can be quite overwhelming. While some wedding planners and do-it-yourself couples agonize over the choices due to limited resources, others in certain cities may have an easier time crafting the perfect way to say "I do."

WalletHub compared over 180 cities around the country to determine which are the best places to get married, based on factors like number of venues and wedding chapels, average costs and number of vendors like florists, caterers and cake shops. Among the list are two cities in South Carolina, including one that made the Top 20:

No.17: Columbia

No. 38: Charleston

Not only is Columbia the best city in the Palmetto State to get married, but it's one of the absolute best in the entire country, largely thanks to its high marks in the facilities & services category. It was even recognized as having some of the most wedding chapels and churches per capita in the U.S.

These are the Top 10 best places to get married, according to WalletHub:

Orlando, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Miami, Florida Tulsa, Oklahoma Atlanta, Georgia Tampa, Florida New Orleans, Louisiana Knoxville, Tennessee Chicago, Illinois El Paso, Texas

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities across three factors: costs, facilities & services, and activities & attractions. These factors were then evaluated using 26 relevant metrics, including average wedding costs, wedding chapels & churches per capita, values & event spaces per capita, event planners per capita, bridal shops per capita, hotels per capita, number of attractions, popularity as a travel destination, weather and more.

See more of the best places in the country to get married by checking out the full list at wallethub.com.