WATCH: AEW Teases Signing Of Mercedes Mone, FKA Sasha Banks

All Elite Wrestling CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan appeared to tease the signing and upcoming debut of Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, during Wednesday's (February 7) episode of 'Dynamite.'

Khan, who had teased a "big announcement," revealed that AEW's upcoming special live episode of 'Dynamite' at TD Garden in Boston, Moné's hometown, which would be entitled 'Big Business,' a reference to her money-related nicknames.

"'Big Business' is going to be one of the most important nights ever in AEW and a night that the entire pro wrestling industry will remember," Khan said.