WATCH: AEW Teases Signing Of Mercedes Mone, FKA Sasha Banks
By Jason Hall
February 8, 2024
All Elite Wrestling CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan appeared to tease the signing and upcoming debut of Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, during Wednesday's (February 7) episode of 'Dynamite.'
Khan, who had teased a "big announcement," revealed that AEW's upcoming special live episode of 'Dynamite' at TD Garden in Boston, Moné's hometown, which would be entitled 'Big Business,' a reference to her money-related nicknames.
"'Big Business' is going to be one of the most important nights ever in AEW and a night that the entire pro wrestling industry will remember," Khan said.
As announced by #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan, #AEW returns to @TDGarden in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 13th, with #AEWDynamite: BIG BUSINESS on @TBSNetwork!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2024
Tickets go on sale THIS SATURDAY 2/10 at 10am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/xWmp2CE93a
The suspected tease follows reports that Moné was in serious talks to sign with AEW and prior reports of tickets to the Boston show suddenly going on sale.
Fightful Select reported that Moné "is headed to AEW, and has been on their payroll for a while" following Khan's announcement.
Mercedes Mone is headed to AEW, and has been on their payroll for a while.— FightfulSelect.com! Exclusive Pro Wrestling News (@FightfulSelect) February 8, 2024
Fightful Select and @AndrewZarian have learned a lot more -- how long the deal has been done, things that could have held it up, the WWE element, and her future in Japan.
Now up for subscribers pic.twitter.com/35S9Jl4rxI
The suspected tease would follow the same pattern AEW took when it hinted at the signing of CM Punk and announced the debut of the television program 'Rampage' in his hometown of Chicago in 2021.
Moné and then-co-Women's Tag Champion Naomi left during the live broadcast of RAW prior to their scheduled main event match in May 2022 and were suspended by WWE days later. Naomi, who recently competed for TNA Wrestling, made her WWE return at the 'Royal Rumble' pay-per-view last month.
Moné, who won the IWGP Women's championship and the STRONG Women's Title for New Japan Pro Wrestling and attended AEW's 'All In' event in London in 2023, was consistently one of WWE's top female stars since debuting on its main roster in 2015, having won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships a combined six times, as well as headlining Night One WrestleMania 37 with Bianca Belair, becoming the first Black women to jointly headline WWE's biggest annual event in history.