Billie Joe Armstrong Reveals The 'Best Decision' He's Made As A Songwriter

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong recently sat down with Song Exploder to breakdown the creation of "Basket Case," discussing the rollercoaster ride that the lyrics took before becoming the relatable anthem that we know today.

Admired around the world as an anxiety-fueled 90s rock anthem, "Basket Case" actually started out as a love song. Armstrong revealed that the song was written in 1992, two years before the release of Dookie.

"I had this melody in my head for a while and I sort of wanted to have this grand song about a love story."

And so the lyrics go: "I really don't know/Where this story began/My friend Houston had got himself a girl/Swank is her name/She's got the best of him/And he's got the best of her in the palm of their hands."

Opposed to what was actually released: "Do you have the time/To listen to me whine/About nothing and everything all at once/I am one of those melodramatic fools/Neurotic to the bone no doubt about it."

Armstrong revealed that the drum sound that extends from the chorus to the second verse was originally a recording of him beat boxing. The co-founder goes on to admit that he was actually under the influence of drugs when "Basket Case" was written as a love song, and that it took a lot of fine tuning before it made its way onto the album.