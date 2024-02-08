Colorado City Named One Of The Best Mountain Towns To Visit In The U.S.

A popular trend among travelers, especially those living in metropolitan areas, is escaping to a smaller city or nearby town for a different kind of vacation. Nothing can beat small-town vibes, fewer crowds, and special experiences, but there's something about mountain towns that stands out. Outdoor adventures, specialty shops, and wintry activities are common in these high-altitude locations, but the warmer months also give way to other travel opportunities.

If you're looking for an alpine getaway, Thrillist revealed the best mountain towns to visit in the country. Fifteen wonderful destinations were featured on the list, including a popular town in Colorado.

Writers had a hard time picking among the Centennial State's many charming towns, but in the end, they decided Telluride deserved a spot on the list. The website cited location, beautiful natural landscape, and scheduled festivals as reasons to visit this adored town:

"To stroll through this serene Old West town, which sits face-to-face with the massive, snow-capped San Juan peaks rising up from its box canyon location, is to know the sheer, awe-inspiring power of mountain living. And while there are few better ways to spend a day than exploring the soulful peaks, you don't want to be soulful all the time, so be sure to catch your breath at places like the Last Dollar Saloon and New Sheridan Hotel rooftop. Telluride—what we think is Colorado's best small town, period—is also famous for hosting a ridiculous number of top-tier music and film festivals. Don't worry about hiring a designated driver if your night gets a little rowdy, either—the public transit here is by gondola."