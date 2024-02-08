In addition to those hits, Ye also invited Yasiin Bey f.k.a Mos Def, Talib Kweli, Freeway, Ludacris, Common, John Legend, Keyshia Cole, Miri Ben-Ari, and more to contribute to the project. It took Ye four years to complete his first official body of work. The lead single was created a few weeks after he got into a near-fatal car crash in 2002. He recorded the song while his jaw was wired shut, which inspired lyrics like "I'm a champion, so I turned tragedy to triumph/Make music that's fire, spit my soul through the wire." The song was released nearly a year later.



In typical Ye fashion, The College Dropout was reportedly delayed three times before it was released in 2004. Ye sold 441,000 copies during the first week of its release, and debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart. The album went platinum two months later. In 2020, the RIAA announced that it had gone 4x platinum.



