Knicks Acquire Veteran Guards, Re-Acquire Fan Favorite In Trade: Report

The New York Knicks have reportedly acquired guards Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks in a trade with the Detroit Pistons, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

"Full trade, per ESPN Sources: Knicks: Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks Pistons: Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks," Wojnarowski wrote on his X account Thursday (February 8).

Bogdanović, 34, is averaging 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during the 2023-24 NBA season. Burks, a former fan-favorite during his two seasons with the Knicks, is averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game during the 2023-24 season.