Knicks Acquire Veteran Guards, Re-Acquire Fan Favorite In Trade: Report
By Jason Hall
February 8, 2024
The New York Knicks have reportedly acquired guards Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks in a trade with the Detroit Pistons, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
"Full trade, per ESPN Sources: Knicks: Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks Pistons: Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks," Wojnarowski wrote on his X account Thursday (February 8).
Bogdanović, 34, is averaging 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during the 2023-24 NBA season. Burks, a former fan-favorite during his two seasons with the Knicks, is averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game during the 2023-24 season.
Full trade, per ESPN Sources:— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024
Knicks: Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks
Pistons: Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks.
The Knicks are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 33-18 record, having won nine of their last 10 games, despite dealing with key injuries. All-Star guard Jalen Brunson reportedly rolled his ankle during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's (February 6) win against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Center Mitchell Robinson was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury in December, though head coach Tom Thibodeau recently said he was "progressing" in his recovery. All-Star forward Julius Randle suffered a dislocated shoulder on January 27, but is reported to only miss "a few weeks," according to the Athletic's Shams Charania.
Guard OG Anunoby, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade prior to the Knicks' winning streak in January, has missed several games due to inflammation in his right shooting elbow. The Knicks will host the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden Thursday night.