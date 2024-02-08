“It’s 12 to 15 minutes," Usher explained. "So it’s really hard to determine what moment matters more than others, especially with a new song. But there’s the dance, the wardrobe, the lighting, how long you stay in a song, the fact that the audience may sing along … It’s a lot. So I’m trying my hardest not to overthink it."



Usher's performance will be a celebration of his lengthy career in the music business. Although he's spent the past month rehearsing for his highly-anticipated set, Usher's been preparing for this moment throughout the past 30 years. In addition to belting out his classics, the Atlanta-based artist will also perform new music off his upcoming album Coming Home. His ninth studio album will drop two days before his set and will feature new collaborations with Latto, The-Dream, Burna Boy and more.



It's not clear if any of the aforementioned artists will join him on stage at the Super Bowl, but he may have some old friends make a surprise appearance. Earlier this week, the NFL released a new commercial for the game featuring Ludacris, Lil Jon and Taraji P. Henson. In it, Luda FaceTimes Tim Cook they "lost" Usher the night before. After hanging up on Luda, Cook sends a text saying "You will find him!" That's when all three end up on a search to find Usher while running into some other potential special guests including Anderson .Paak, J Balvin, and more.



Check out the clip below, watch the full film here and and catch Usher at the big game this Sunday.