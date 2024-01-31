Coming Home is Usher's first solo project in over seven years following his 2016 LP Hard II Love. He confirmed the title and debuted the cover of his upcoming album after the NFL announced him as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. The Atlanta singer is expected to belt out an array of hits including "Yeah!" and other tracks from his new album. There's no word whether or not Ursher will bring out some of his famous friends, but anything is possible at the Super Bowl.



His new album is scheduled to drop on February 9 --- just two days before he hits the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After his set, Usher is reportedly preparing to hit the road for his first headlining tour in the U.S. since "The UR Experience Tour" in 2015. Some fans got a taste of what to expect from an Usher tour during his recent back-to-back residencies in Las Vegas.