Washington City Named One Of The Best Mountain Towns To Visit In The U.S.

A popular trend among travelers, especially those living in metropolitan areas, is escaping to a smaller city or nearby town for a different kind of vacation. Nothing can beat small-town vibes, fewer crowds, and special experiences, but there's something about mountain towns that stands out. Outdoor adventures, specialty shops, and wintry activities are common in these high-altitude locations, but the warmer months also give way to other travel opportunities.

If you're looking for an alpine getaway, Thrillist revealed the best mountain towns to visit in the country. Fifteen wonderful destinations were featured on the list, including a popular town in Washington State.

Lake Chelan charmed writers thanks to the many wineries and tasting rooms, cozy restaurants, and plethora of activities throughout the year. Travelers also get a two-for-one deal for this spot, too, since it's considered one of the state's best lake towns:

"With its namesake 1,500-foot-deep waterway cutting a stunning 50-mile swath through the impossibly lush Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, Lake Chelan is at once a stunning mountain town and central Washington’s best lake town. The hamlet is equally appealing for summertime boaters as it is for powder hounds hitting the slopes of Echo Valley. It’s also, low-key, one of the best wine destinations thanks to the more than 30 tasting rooms showcasing a taste of the unique mountain terroir. Add in a quintessentially Pacific Northwest Main Street full of mom & pop restaurants and bars and you’ve got an all-seasons stunner."