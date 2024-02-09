Chiefs Key Starter Officially Ruled Out For Super Bowl LVIII
By Jason Hall
February 9, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney has officially been ruled out for the team's Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers due to a pectoral injury, the team announced in its injury report released on Friday (February 9).
Thuney, 31, was previously ruled out for the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win against the Baltimore Ravens on January 26. The Chiefs also ruled out offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (injured reserve) and listed running back Jerick McKinnon (injured reserve) as questionable.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones, running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Rashee Rice were all excluded on Friday's report and expected to be active for Super Bowl LVIII.
Jerick McKinnon is questionable for Super Bowl LVIII.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 9, 2024
Joe Thuney and Prince Tega Wanogho (IR) are out.
Thuney, who was acquired by the Chiefs in a trade with the New England Patriots during the 2021 offseason, started in all 17 of the Kansas City's regular season, as well as its first two playoff games. The former NC State standout was selected as a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career earlier this month, having previously been named as a second-team All-Pro in 2019 and 2022.
Super Bowl LVIII will kickoff live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.