Chiefs Key Starter Officially Ruled Out For Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney has officially been ruled out for the team's Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers due to a pectoral injury, the team announced in its injury report released on Friday (February 9).

Thuney, 31, was previously ruled out for the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win against the Baltimore Ravens on January 26. The Chiefs also ruled out offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (injured reserve) and listed running back Jerick McKinnon (injured reserve) as questionable.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Rashee Rice were all excluded on Friday's report and expected to be active for Super Bowl LVIII.