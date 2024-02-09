Dakota Johnson Reacts To Nepo Baby Discourse: 'That's Just Lame'

Dakota Johnson wasn't impressed with last year's obsession with nepotism "nepo" babies. During an interview on the TODAY Show this week, the Madame Web star was asked her thoughts about the nepo baby discourse that gained popularity after Vulture published a definitive guide to all of the nepo babies in Hollywood.

“When that first started I found it to be incredibly annoying and boring,” Johnson— who is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, and the granddaughter of Tippi Hedren who starred in two Alfred Hitchcock films in the early 1960s: The Birds and Marnie— responded.

She continued, "If you’re a journalist, write about something else. That’s just lame. So the opportunity to make fun of it, I jumped at.”