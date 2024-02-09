Minnesota Eatery Crowned 'Best Chinese Restaurant' In The Entire State

You cannot go wrong with a visit to your local Chinese restaurant for some orange chicken and rice (or any other delicious dish of Chinese origin that you prefer to indulge in), especially with reviews like these!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, there are 50 restaurants scattered across the country that serve the best Chinese food around. Be it satisfying menu options, quality service and ingredients, or unique interior decorating and ambiance, something about this place keeps customers coming back for more and raving about their experience. Among the best Chinese restaurants in the country is one Minnesota staple, known by locals and tourists alike for serving can't-miss meals around the clock.

Per the list, the one Chinese restaurant in Minnesota, also dubbed as the "best," that you need to try is Master Noodle located in St. Paul.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best Chinese restaurant in the entire state:

"Hand-pulled noodles are the order of the day at Master Noodle, a cozy Chinese restaurant in St. Paul (formerly named Magic Noodle). They come in different thicknesses and sizes and are served in a variety of sauces and broths. Shanxi shaved noodle soup (with beef brisket, tomato, cilantro, pickled mustard, and scallions) and Lanzhou noodle soup (beef shank, radish, scallions, and cilantro) are among the favorites, while the Sichuan wontons are melt-in-the-mouth perfection."

For a continued list of the best places to order a quality Chinese meal across the U.S. visit lovefood.com.