Most Delicious Soup Spot In Texas Has Locals Flocking To Try It

Out of all foods, few dishes hold the nationwide appeal and comforting allure that soup does.

Soup is not merely a meal. It's a hug in a bowl, and it's a remedy for the soul. From soothing broths to hearty stews, the versatility of soup offers warmth, nourishment and a variety of flavors that captivate the senses.

Yelp organized a list of the "must-slurp" soup spots in every U.S. state:

""Known as the universal comfort in a dish, soup is one of those foods that wraps you up like a warm blanket on a cold day, or gives you the nostalgic sense of home like being in grandma’s kitchen as she heats up her famous chicken noodle. There’s a lot more that meets the eye in this seemingly simple dish. It’s filled with various herbs and spices or meticulously simmered and mixed together for that perfect balance. Whether you enjoy your soup light and brothy or thick and hearty, or you like to dress it up with melty cheese or bundles of noodles, we know it will leave you feeling fulfilled, and most-likely ladeling for seconds.

Just in time for soup season, we’ve rounded up the top soup spots state-by-state along with some Yelper top favorites to slurp accordingly!"

The top soup eatery in Texas is Doma Seolleongtang in Dallas. Its most popular option is the Oo Guh Ji Galbi Tang,