O.J. Simpson Diagnosed With Cancer: Report
By Jason Hall
February 9, 2024
Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson has reportedly been diagnosed with prostate cancer, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Local 10 News.
Simpson, 76, is reportedly undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas, the sources confirmed. Sources also claimed that Simpson had told friends and family that he was in hospice care, however, the former NFL MVP denied that specific report in a video shared on his X account Friday (February 9).
"Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice? No, I'm not in any hospice, I don't know who put that out there," Simpson said, adding that he was "hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas."
Hospice??? pic.twitter.com/OXLzs9jWO6— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 9, 2024
Simpson's 1994-95 murder trial and 2008 prison sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping has overshadowed a Hall of Fame football career, which he has unsuccessfully attempted to restore though his social media presence, launching his X account just over a year after being released from jail on parole. The former Heisman Trophy winner has recently appeared a regular guest on the 'It Is What It Is' podcast hosted by rappers Cam'ron and Mase and co-host Treasure Wilson, which included comparing New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury to the 9/11 attacks, which was met with criticism.
Simpson also shared a video in which he implied his prison sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery was harsher than the one given to former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in August.