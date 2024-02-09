O.J. Simpson Diagnosed With Cancer: Report

Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson has reportedly been diagnosed with prostate cancer, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Local 10 News.

Simpson, 76, is reportedly undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas, the sources confirmed. Sources also claimed that Simpson had told friends and family that he was in hospice care, however, the former NFL MVP denied that specific report in a video shared on his X account Friday (February 9).

"Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice? No, I'm not in any hospice, I don't know who put that out there," Simpson said, adding that he was "hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas."