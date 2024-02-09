Recently Hired Ohio State OC Bill O'Brien Leaving For Head Coaching Job
By Jason Hall
February 9, 2024
Recently hired Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is reportedly leaving the program to accept the head coaching position at Boston College, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday (February 9).
O'Brien, a former head coach for Penn State and the NFL's Houston Texans, was hired by Ohio State in January after spending the past three seasons working as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, first at Alabama from 2021 to 2022 and later returning the New England Patriots in 2023, having previously held several offensive roles with the NFL franchise from 2007 to 2011, including the same two positions during the final year of his initial tenure.
Sources: Boston College is working toward a deal to hire Bill O’Brien as the school’s next head coach. A deal is expected soon, giving BC a well-regarded coach with extensive NFL experience and strong local ties. pic.twitter.com/WBh50h0GoP— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 9, 2024
O'Brien rose through the coaching ranks during his first tenure in New England, which included leading the Patriots offense during its 2011 AFC championship season. The Massachusetts native was far less successful, however, during his return in 2023, with New England ranking 31st among all 32 NFL teams in scoring offense (13.9 points per game) and 30th in total offense (276.2 yards per game).
O'Brien succeeded longtime head coach Joe Paterno following his dismissal in 2012 after an investigation into a child sex abuse scandal involving former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky determined Paterno concealed information related to Sandusy's abuse of a young boy. The Nittany Lions went 15-9 (10-6 Big Ten) record during two seasons under O'Brien, despite a four-year postseason ban and loss of 40 scholarships in a four-year period stemming from the child sex abuse scandal that predated his tenure.
O'Brien went 52-48 during seven seasons with the Texans, which included making the postseason four times.