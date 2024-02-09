Recently Hired Ohio State OC Bill O'Brien Leaving For Head Coaching Job

Recently hired Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is reportedly leaving the program to accept the head coaching position at Boston College, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday (February 9).

O'Brien, a former head coach for Penn State and the NFL's Houston Texans, was hired by Ohio State in January after spending the past three seasons working as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, first at Alabama from 2021 to 2022 and later returning the New England Patriots in 2023, having previously held several offensive roles with the NFL franchise from 2007 to 2011, including the same two positions during the final year of his initial tenure.

"Sources: Boston College is working toward a deal to hire Bill O’Brien as the school’s next head coach. A deal is expected soon, giving BC a well-regarded coach with extensive NFL experience and strong local ties,"