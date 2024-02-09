Washington Restaurant Serves The 'Best Soup' In The State

People often say a warm bowl of soup can soothe the soul. While wintertime is the perfect season to sip on a savory broth or a thicker offering, millions of Americans enjoy soup all year round. It's also a versatile dish as well, making way for a wide variety of ingredients, soup bases, and delicious dining experiences. It's even better when you have a piece of bread to dip and soak up that goodness.

If you're hankering for a nice bowl of soup, Yelp released a list of the best soup spot in every state. Here's how writers determined their picks:

"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'soup,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'soup,' This list looked at businesses in the US. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of December 27, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of December 27, 2023."

According to the list, Washington State's best place to enjoy soup is Infinite Soups! The eatery changes up the menu every day, so you'll have to follow their Facebook to see what they're offering that day. Some common offerings include Chicken Gorgonzola Tortellini, 3-Cheese Potato, Creamy Tomato Basil, Hunters Meatball, and Curried Chicken Stew.

