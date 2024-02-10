2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Have Been Revealed

Award season in the entertainment world has kicked off with a bang, and a fresh set of nominations for one of the highest honors in the music industry has officially been unveiled.

The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees were revealed, featuring 15 artists vying for induction. Newcomers include Mariah Carey, Cher, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Sinéad O’Connor, Oasis, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade and Foreigner, while repeat nominees include Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Jane’s Addiction and A Tribe Called Quest.

Eligibility requires artists to have debuted by 1999 or earlier. The diverse lineup, praised by John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, represents musicians who have significantly impacted the music landscape.

The announcement holds special significance, notably with the posthumous recognition of Sinéad O’Connor, honored at the 2024 Grammys.

Cher’s nomination follows her recent criticism of the Rock Hall, emphasizing her unwavering stance on induction.

The induction decision lies with the Hall of Fame's international voting body, consisting of over 1,000 industry members.

Inductees will be disclosed in late April, with the ceremony set for fall, accessible via streaming platforms like Disney+, ABC and Hulu.