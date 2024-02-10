Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Divorce May Soon Be Finalized

The prolonged and tumultuous divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seems to be nearing its resolution as both stars take significant steps toward a settlement, as per court documents obtained by TMZ.

The recent development reveals that Pitt and Jolie are exchanging their final financial disclosures, a notable move given the apparent standstill in their divorce case over the past couple of years.

Though the official filing of the settlement's terms is pending, Thursday's court filings suggest that the iconic Hollywood couple's legendary marriage and tumultuous divorce may be close to conclusion. The submission of financial documents by both parties in divorce proceedings often indicates the imminent end of the legal process.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who first crossed paths on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004, entered into a relationship following Pitt's separation from Jennifer Aniston. Known as Brangelina, the couple built a sizable family with six children before tying the knot in 2014. However, just two years later, Jolie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

The divorce proceedings, marked by accusations of physical abuse against Pitt, have been lengthy, with a legal declaration of their single status issued in 2019. Additional complexities, such as Angelina's sale of her winery share to a Russian oligarch, have contributed to the legal intricacies.

Despite ongoing legal battles, the recent exchange of financial disclosures hints at the imminent finalization of the divorce, marking the end of a significant chapter in Hollywood's history.

While some legal matters may persist, the resolution of their divorce appears to be just a matter of time.