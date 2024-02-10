After seven years of marriage, Hollywood star Sofia Vergara and her now ex-husband, actor Joe Manganiello, have officially finalized their divorce.

The Modern Family actress, aged 51, and the True Blood actor, aged 47, initially announced their split in July last year. The separation was taken a step forward when Joe filed for divorce just days later.

TMZ reported on Friday, February 9, that the divorce settlement is now complete, providing additional details regarding the personal matter.

Both Sofia and Joe will retain the assets they individually acquired during their marriage. Furthermore, it was determined that neither party will be obligated to pay spousal support.

Since parting ways with Joe, Sofia has entered into a new relationship with Los Angeles-based surgeon Justin Saliman. Recent sightings of the couple on a date have sparked public interest, accompanied by paparazzi photographs capturing their connection.

For those who may have missed it, Sofia Vergara recently shared a new dating rule she adopted following her divorce from Joe Manganiello, offering insights into her post-divorce mindset. That is, her new partner can’t be younger than her son or, even, herself!

The finalization of the divorce brings closure to their seven-year marriage, allowing both individuals to move forward independently.