49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel Injured During Super Bowl LVIII

UPDATE:

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned on the following offensive possession after suffering an injury during Super Bowl LVIII.

---

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was reported to be questionable to return after suffering an injury during the third quarter of his team's Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Samuel went down on the field and appeared to be dealing with a leg injury before getting up and walking to the medical tent, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

"#49ers standout WR Deebo Samuel is down on the field, in pain with a leg injury. Trainers rushed to tend to him," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw was previously ruled out for the remainder of Super Bowl LVIII due to an Achilles injury he suffered while running back onto the field.