49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel Injured During Super Bowl LVIII
By Jason Hall
February 12, 2024
UPDATE:
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned on the following offensive possession after suffering an injury during Super Bowl LVIII.
---
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was reported to be questionable to return after suffering an injury during the third quarter of his team's Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Samuel went down on the field and appeared to be dealing with a leg injury before getting up and walking to the medical tent, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
"#49ers standout WR Deebo Samuel is down on the field, in pain with a leg injury. Trainers rushed to tend to him," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw was previously ruled out for the remainder of Super Bowl LVIII due to an Achilles injury he suffered while running back onto the field.
Officially questionable with a hamstring injury. https://t.co/S17Y1y20ux— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2024
Samuel had previously been ruled out midway through the Niners' 24-21 win against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday (January 19) due to a shoulder injury. The Niners lost both of the two games Samuel was inactive for due to a shoulder injury in Weeks 7 and 8.
Samuel had two receptions for 24 yards before being ruled out of the NFC Divisional Round Game. The former South Carolina recorded eight receptions for 89 yards during San Francisco's NFC Championship Game win against the Detroit Lions.
Samuel recorded 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 37 rushing attempts for 225 yards and five touchdowns during the 2023 regular season and 10 receptions for 113 yards in the postseason.