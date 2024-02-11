Decision Made On Controversial Chiefs Player's Status For Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to be ruled out for the team's Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter Sunday (February 11) morning.

"Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, who scored a touchdown during Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over Philadelphia one year ago, is not expected to play today for Super Bowl LVIII, per league source. Toney was off the final Super Bowl LVIII injury report," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Toney had previously denied that a profanity-filled rant in which he said "I'm not hurt" while ruled out of the AFC Championship Game was directed at the Chiefs organization, rather fans of his original NFL team, the New York Giants, during Super Bowl LVIIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on Monday (February 5) via NFL Network.

"I never attacked the Chiefs, never said anything about the Chiefs," Toney said. "Who I was referring to was the Giants fans and the people in my comments, my comment box, not even on my live recording, so you wouldn't even know they were there. But I was referring to them, which I shouldn't have. I just wanted to go out there. I just wanted to get my message across as far as my injury, but I shouldn't have did that at the end of the day. I'm a man and I can accept my mistakes just like I accept my wins. I'm just moving past that right now. We're trying to go out and trying to win [the Super Bowl]."