Possible Shooter Down At Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church: Police

A possible shooter was reported to be down at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church, Houston County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in an update shared on his X account Sunday (February 11).

"Shooter is down. But it does not appear that @HCSOTexas deputies fired shots; other agencies fired. We continue to assist in a methodical/thorough search of the complex," Gonzalez wrote after initially reporting that the supsect was shot by a responding deputy.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that it was responding to a reported shooting at the mega church's address in a post shared on its X account Sunday.

"HPD is responding to reports of a shooting at 3700 Southwest Freeway. This is an on-going, active scene. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be provided as it is available," the department wrote.