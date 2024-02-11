Travis Kelce Breaks Silence On Viral Sideline Incident On Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce addressed a viral clip in which he was seen yelling aggressively at head coach Andy Reid on the sideline during Super Bowl LVIII.

"I'm gonna keep it between us unless my mic'd up tells the world but I was just telling him I loved him," Kelce joked while appearing alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes with ESPN 'Primetime' hosts Chris Berman and Booger McFarland after Sunday's (February 11) overtime win.

Kelce was seen yelling at Reid and grabbing his arm while Kansas City trailed the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII. The multi-time All-Pro tight end was held to just one reception in the first half before a big second half performance, finishing the game with a game-best nine receptions and 93 receiving yards.