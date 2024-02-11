Travis Kelce Breaks Silence On Viral Sideline Incident On Andy Reid
By Jason Hall
February 12, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce addressed a viral clip in which he was seen yelling aggressively at head coach Andy Reid on the sideline during Super Bowl LVIII.
"I'm gonna keep it between us unless my mic'd up tells the world but I was just telling him I loved him," Kelce joked while appearing alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes with ESPN 'Primetime' hosts Chris Berman and Booger McFarland after Sunday's (February 11) overtime win.
Kelce was seen yelling at Reid and grabbing his arm while Kansas City trailed the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII. The multi-time All-Pro tight end was held to just one reception in the first half before a big second half performance, finishing the game with a game-best nine receptions and 93 receiving yards.
"Imma keep it between us ... I was just telling him how much I love him."— ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2024
—Travis Kelce on the in-game interaction with Andy Reid pic.twitter.com/oKGkJfGhWc
Kelce losing his s*** at Andy Reid pic.twitter.com/nBH7vKGuuP— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 12, 2024
Kelce's final catch came on a 7-yard reception to setup Mahomes' game-winning 3-yard pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime.
Kelce has spent his entire 11-year career playing under Reid, who famously drafted him after his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, vouched for his character. Reid had previously coached the elder Kelce during his final two seasons with the Eagles.
The Chiefs forced overtime with Harrison Butker's 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in regulation. Sunday's game was the second time a Super Bowl went into overtime, following the New England Patriots' 34-28 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
The Chiefs are also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history. Kansas City has now won three Super Bowls in five years, beginning and solidifying its dynasty with victories against the 49ers, having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.