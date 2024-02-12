Alyssa Milano Slammed For Attending Super Bowl After GoFundMe Campaign

Alyssa Milano is in hot water with fans after she posted a photo showing her and her son at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11th. Their attendance shortly follows Milano sharing a GoFundMe she started to raise money for her son to travel for his baseball team's away games.

Fans were critical of the fundraiser as a quick Google search will claim that Milano's estimated net worth in 2024 is about $10 million. Still, the actress's fundraiser on behalf of her 12-year-old son surpassed its $10,000 goal and reached a total of $15,164 per the Daily Mail.

Now some fans are taking to the comments section of her Super Bowl post to roast the Charmed star. "Wow, donations must have been pretty good," one fan quipped, referring to the infamously pricey Super Bowl tickets.