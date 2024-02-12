Alyssa Milano Slammed For Attending Super Bowl After GoFundMe Campaign
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 12, 2024
Alyssa Milano is in hot water with fans after she posted a photo showing her and her son at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11th. Their attendance shortly follows Milano sharing a GoFundMe she started to raise money for her son to travel for his baseball team's away games.
Fans were critical of the fundraiser as a quick Google search will claim that Milano's estimated net worth in 2024 is about $10 million. Still, the actress's fundraiser on behalf of her 12-year-old son surpassed its $10,000 goal and reached a total of $15,164 per the Daily Mail.
Now some fans are taking to the comments section of her Super Bowl post to roast the Charmed star. "Wow, donations must have been pretty good," one fan quipped, referring to the infamously pricey Super Bowl tickets.
On February 1st, Milano took to Instagram to respond to the backlash about the GoFundMe and encourage trolls to stop commenting things on her son's personal Instagram posts.
"Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different," she wrote. "As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip—I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday."
She continued, "Also, if I did pay for everyone—my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about. Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12 year old son’s Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid. Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball. If you are against donating—don’t donate. If you’d like to donate to help the team’s families — we appreciate it—the link is in his bio."