Another comical commercial that made its debut was Starry's ad featuring Ice Spice. In the clip, the Bronx rapper sipped on her new favorite drink as she confronted her ex-drink, who exploded after seeing her with Starry. Meanwhile, Coors Light recruited LL COOL J and country star Lainey Wilson to demonstrate exactly how cool the light beer is.



While these ads had the people going, there were others that shocked the nation. Jack Harlow made a surprise appearance in a Dunkin commercial along with Ben Affleck. The "Lovin On Me" rapper drove Affleck to the studio to pitch a new song for his wife Jennifer Lopez's new album. Of course, Beyoncé achieved her goal to shatter the Internet after teasing new music in her Verizon commercial, and then releasing new music from her upcoming album immediately afterward.



Check out all the hilarious Super Bowl commercials from your favorite artists below.



Lil Wayne & Dan Levy for Homes.com