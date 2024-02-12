Lil Wayne, Ice Spice & More Artists Star In Hilarious Super Bowl Ads
By Tony M. Centeno
February 12, 2024
Some of the hottest artists in the music industry made waves during the Super Bowl with their hilarious commercials.
On Sunday night, February 11, the masses were locked into various screens and devices everywhere for Super Bowl LVIII live from Las Vegas. In the weeks leading up to the big game, fans got several sneak-peeks at some of the grand-scale commercials that were scheduled to air during the match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. One of those commercials included a Homes.com ad, which had Lil Wayne canvassing schools for actor Dan Levy.
Another comical commercial that made its debut was Starry's ad featuring Ice Spice. In the clip, the Bronx rapper sipped on her new favorite drink as she confronted her ex-drink, who exploded after seeing her with Starry. Meanwhile, Coors Light recruited LL COOL J and country star Lainey Wilson to demonstrate exactly how cool the light beer is.
While these ads had the people going, there were others that shocked the nation. Jack Harlow made a surprise appearance in a Dunkin commercial along with Ben Affleck. The "Lovin On Me" rapper drove Affleck to the studio to pitch a new song for his wife Jennifer Lopez's new album. Of course, Beyoncé achieved her goal to shatter the Internet after teasing new music in her Verizon commercial, and then releasing new music from her upcoming album immediately afterward.
Check out all the hilarious Super Bowl commercials from your favorite artists below.
Lil Wayne & Dan Levy for Homes.com
Ice Spice for Starry
Jack Harlow, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Fat Joe & Tom Brady for Dunkin
LL COOL J and Lainey Wilson for Coors Light
Beyoncé & Tony Hale for Verizon
Usher & Christopher Walken for BMW
Usher for Uber Eats
Common, Jennifer Hudson, Bradley Cooper, Laura Dern and more for T-Mobile