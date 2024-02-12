Andy Reid Breaks Silence On Viral Sideline Incident With Travis Kelce
By Jason Hall
February 12, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughed off a viral heated Super Bowl LVIII interaction with tight end Travis Kelce after the team's win Sunday (February 11) night.
“He keeps me young,” Reid said with a chuckle while appearing on CBS' postgame show.
Kelce, 34, was seen yelling at Reid, 65, and grabbing his arm while Kansas City trailed the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, .
“Not so good [balance] — he tested that hip out. He caught me off-balance,” Reid added. “Normally I get him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”
Kelce also joked about their interaction while speaking with ESPN 'Primetime' hosts Chris Berman and Booger McFarland alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the game.
@nfloncbs
“[Travis Kelce] keeps me young” 🤣 #superbowl #chiefskingdom #nflfootball♬ original sound - NFL on CBS
"I'm gonna keep it between us unless my mic'd up tells the world but I was just telling him I loved him," Kelce said.
The multi-time All-Pro tight end was held to just one reception in the first half before a big second half performance, finishing the game with a game-best nine receptions and 93 receiving yards. Kelce's final catch came on a 7-yard reception to setup Mahomes' game-winning 3-yard pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime.
Kelce has spent his entire 11-year career playing under Reid, who famously drafted him after his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, vouched for his character. Reid had previously coached the elder Kelce during his final two seasons with the Eagles.
The Chiefs forced overtime with Harrison Butker's 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in regulation. Sunday's game was the second time a Super Bowl went into overtime, following the New England Patriots' 34-28 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
The Chiefs are also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history. Kansas City has now won three Super Bowls in five years, beginning and solidifying its dynasty with victories against the 49ers, having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.