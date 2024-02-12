Andy Reid Breaks Silence On Viral Sideline Incident With Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughed off a viral heated Super Bowl LVIII interaction with tight end Travis Kelce after the team's win Sunday (February 11) night.

“He keeps me young,” Reid said with a chuckle while appearing on CBS' postgame show.

Kelce, 34, was seen yelling at Reid, 65, and grabbing his arm while Kansas City trailed the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, .

“Not so good [balance] — he tested that hip out. He caught me off-balance,” Reid added. “Normally I get him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”

Kelce also joked about their interaction while speaking with ESPN 'Primetime' hosts Chris Berman and Booger McFarland alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the game.